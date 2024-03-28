Sawyer Wreck Set To Undergo Surgery After Suffering Broken Hand

Indie star Sawyer Wreck recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that she will not be able to compete at WWE’s WrestleMania 40 week because she has suffered a broken hand. Wreck also said she will need to have surgery on the hand, but will still be doing signings at WrestleCon.

Wreck wrote, “Small life update: I broke my hand this weekend and have surgery tomorrow to get it screwed back together. Sorry to everyone excited to watch me at mania week, but I’ll still be signing at wrestlecon so stop by and see me before i disappear for a bit✨💔”

