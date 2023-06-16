Scott D’Amore Making In-Ring Return At Impact Slammiversary, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore’s feud with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will continue at Slammiversary, as D’Amore returns to the ring in his hometown.

As seen in the videos below, D’Amore announced on Thursday night’s Impact that he is taking a leave of absence from his executive duties following a physical altercation with Bully at the recent Against All Odds pay-per-view, which resulted in Bully filing an official complaint with Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Bully and Steve Maclin then attacked D’Amore until PCO intervened.

Slammiversary was then announced as D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully and Maclin.

Impact noted in their official preview, “It was a horrifying scene in the closing moments of Under Siege when Bully Ray and Steve Maclin brutally assaulted IMPACT President Scott D’Amore and sent him crashing through a flaming table. But just two weeks later, D’Amore gained a measure of revenge when he made his shocking return and cost Bully the first-ever 8-4-1 match to determine a new #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title. After learning that Bully had filed an official complaint with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, D’Amore revealed that he would be taking a leave of absence as President of IMPACT Wrestling. D’Amore would then take Bully down and lay in a series of strikes before Steve Maclin came to his aid. D’Amore found himself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown when the “French-Canadian Frankenstein” PCO joined forces with D’Amore to clear the ring of their adversaries. We now know that at Slammiversary, D’Amore will make his long-awaited return to in-ring competition as he teams with PCO to battle Bully and Maclin in a blockbuster tag team showdown. As Slammiversary emanates from D’Amore’s hometown of Windsor, Ontario, will Bully Ray and Steve Maclin finally get what they deserve?”

D’Amore began wrestling in the early 1990s and has worked for the WWE, WCW, ECW, and the NWA, among others. He last wrestled on a regular basis in 2004, but had a few bouts in 2006 and 2008, then a few more in 2016 and 2018, and two comedy matches at Talk N’ Shop-A-Mania 2 in 2020. In November 2022, he competed in the 5-on-4 main event of Impact’s Throwback Throwdown III event.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 15.

The updated card is below, along with clips from Impact:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin