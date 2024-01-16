Scott Steiner Reflects On Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame By Bron Breakker

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently appeared on an episode of the Two Man Power Trip Wrestling podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by NXT star and nephew, Bron Breakker, made it all that more special.

Steiner said, “It was great. I got inducted in the Dan Gable Hall of Fame in Iowa when I got a call from WWE. The fact that Bronson [Bron Breakker] was the guy to introduce us made it all that more special. It was a good night.”

He also talked about the issues he had with WWE in the past, which could be the reason why it took the Steiners longer than expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Yeah, that was self-induced. After I went to WWE when they bought WCW, I went up there hurt and wasn’t as mobile. I was pissed off, and it took a while for me to get over that. It’s never good to hang onto that stuff. Since Bronson was there, It made the decision that much more easier.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



