Sean Legacy Makes Statement With WWE NXT Win

WWE EVOLVE star Sean Legacy achieved a significant victory on this week’s episode of NXT by defeating Je’Von Evans and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in a Triple Threat Match. As a result of this win, he earned an opportunity to compete for the NXT North American Championship in the future.

Legacy spoke with the company shortly following the show on a number of topics, including his massive win.

Legacy said, “Eight long years, eight long years in the making. A couple months ago, I became one of the first ever WWE ID prospects. I am killing it on the indies, I am killing it in Evolve. Two weeks ago, I came up short in the battle royal, but I was the final five, but that doesn’t matter. But what does matter is today, right now. Je’Von Evans, future NXT champion, that boy is bouncy, and Ashante, somebody that has been here for a while, somebody that’s kicking the door down and getting his opportunity. But guess what? Guess who got the job done? I did. Now it is my turn to start my legacy. Everybody will remember the name Sean Legacy. I started as a nobody and man, I just now became a somebody. That is that Sean Legacy will always be super.”

