Sean Waltman Reveals He Is Recovering From Injury

Sean Waltman returned to the ring in 2022 after being sidelined by surgery, but is yet to wrestle in 2023. This is unlikely to change as he sustains another injury.

His most recent match was at GCW/Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, where he worked with Joey Janela. He also defeated Brian Myers and Matt Cardona with the help of the former AEW star. They booked the singles match after Janela attacked Waltman.

Waltman did make an appearance on WWE RAW 30 in January as part of a D-Generation X segment.

Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube show featured the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Waltman saw he had a torn labrum when stretching his right arm, but he forgot about it because the discomfort was gone.