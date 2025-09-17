Seth Rollins Calls Becky Lynch “The Greatest Of All Time”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Vision Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike to discuss various topics, including what it’s like to be in a relationship with “The Man” and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Rollins said, “What it boils down to for me is iron sharpens iron. We met through this industry. We met in 2015, 2014. Became friends. Both started to rise up at the same time. Found each other romantically. Then we’ve been able to really use each as a resource. To get out there and perform with her, the way she preps is different than how I prep. The way she performs and interacts is different. We get to learn from each other, bounce stuff off of each other. We understand the grind. We understand what it takes on the other side of this, so there is no pressure. The ease at which we’re able to communicate, I think, makes the partnership on-screen fantastic. Obviously, off-screen, makes things super easy and fun.”

On Becky Lynch being the greatest women’s wrestler of all time:

“She is not arguably the greatest. She is actually the greatest of all time. This is the first woman to main event WrestleMania. She doesn’t have a movie, but she is a New York Times best-selling author. She’s a mother, an athlete, an entertainer, she does everything. She has transcended our industry and taken female wrestling to heights no one could have ever dreamed of. Not arguably. Numero uno, without question.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.