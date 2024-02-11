Seth Rollins Claims CM Punk Will Return To The Ring “In A Year Or Two Until His Next Injury”

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at the 2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins commented on CM Punk’s injury at the Royal Rumble PLE:

“One of us is a fragile old man and one of us is a young stallion. So, I’ll be back in a couple of weeks, he’ll be back in a year or two until his next injury. I don’t know, I’d love to kick the crap out of him. I’m sure he’d love to get there and try to do something to me, but it’s not going to work. So, am I disappointed? I’d say a little bit. Only because I thought, if we had an opportunity to do it, stomping his head into the mat would be the best at WrestleMania. Like, it would be the best at WrestleMania, in front of the biggest audience. A little bummed by that. I feel like, he’s talking about the greatest comeback of all time, I’ll be happy to stomp out that comeback when the time comes.”

Rollins also said the following about his own injury:

“Well, the second that it happened, obviously, it was self-analysis, and then hope that it wasn’t too serious because you knew WrestleMania was on the horizon. So there was a lot of panic, kind of panic, kind of concern. I’ve been down this road before. I don’t want to do it again. So, I was very nervous, but yeah, my progress is really good. My knee is better than I expected at three and a half weeks roughly, so I’m fully expecting to be back 110% by WrestleMania, 100% well before that.”