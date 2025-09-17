Seth Rollins Makes Case For Becky Lynch Being Women’s G.O.A.T. In WWE

Seth Rollins appeared on ESPN Unsportsmanlike on Tuesday to promote WWE WrestlePalooza this Saturday.

While on the popular sports talk program, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his on-air chemistry in WWE with his real-life with Becky Lynch, and makes an argument for her being the Women’s G.O.A.T.

The following are some of the highlights.

On working on-air in WWE as of late with his wife Becky Lynch: “I think what it boils down to for me is: iron sharpens iron. You know, we met through this industry. We met in 2015 or something like that, 2014, became friends, both started to kind of rise up at the same time, found each other romantically. And then we’ve been able to really use each other as a resource. And to get out there and perform with her, the way she preps is different than how I prep, and the way she performs and interacts is different. So we get to learn from each other, we get to bounce stuff off of each other. And another thing is: we understand the grind. We understand what it takes on the other side of it. So there’s no pressure. It’s like — the ease with which we’re able to communicate, I think makes the partnership on-screen fantastic, obviously off-screen makes life super easy and fun.”

On giving his wife legitimate props for being the greatest of all-time: “She is actually the greatest of all time. This is the first woman to main event WrestleMania. That’s our Super Bowl. She’s a mother, she’s an athlete, she’s an entertainer, she does everything. And she has transcended our industry and taken female wrestling to heights no one ever could have dreamed of.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.