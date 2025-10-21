Seth Rollins Officially Stripped Of World Heavyweight Title

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce stood in the center of the ring to open the show.

He announced that Seth “Freakin” Rollins had sustained an injury and would be unable to compete for the next few months, resulting in him being stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship. Pearce was quickly interrupted by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, with Breakker holding the World Heavyweight Championship.

Pearce reminded them that Rollins was on the shelf due to the attack by Breakker and Reed the previous week.

After officially stripping Rollins of the title, Pearce announced that the next champion would be determined at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1st, where CM Punk would face the winner of a battle royal that took place during the show. Pearce instructed Breakker to hand over the title, to which Breakker initially refused. Eventually, he relented, but only after Pearce had said “please.”

Heyman then asserted that the Vision has nothing to do with Rollins and declared that Breakker is the future of WrestleMania. He went on to say that he has always believed Reed is better than Roman Reigns, branding it as “Vision over Bloodline.” Heyman praised both Breakker and Reed, while labeling Rollins a “bum shoulder b***h.”

Rollins is expected to be sidelined for several months, potentially even beyond WrestleMania.