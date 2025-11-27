Seth Rollins Provides Update On His WWE WrestleMania 42 Status

Top WWE star Seth Rollins was a guest on Something’s Burning, where he discussed various topics, including his status for WrestleMania 42 next year.

Rollins said, “TBD. TBD, man. The doctors say 6 months on this recovery. That’ll put me like right on the cusp. So, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen. She’ll [Becky Lynch] be at WrestleMania.”

Rollins is currently sidelined and recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The events will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

