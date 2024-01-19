Seth Rollins Pulled From This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

Seth Rollins has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events.

Randy Orton has replaced Rollins in local advertisements. As previously stated by Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, company officials who are aware of Rollins’ injury situation have declined to comment. The company also has not released an official statement regarding the severity of the injury.

Rollins was seen limping around on his leg, which hopefully indicates that the injury is not severe. The decision to remove him from this weekend’s live events makes sense, even if it’s a minor injury that doesn’t indicate anything worse.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rollins was injured during the World Heavyweight Championship main event on Monday Night RAW. He was favoring his leg in the final minutes of his match with Jinder Mahal, and trainers escorted him to the back after the show.

Best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. Hopefully, nothing will keep him out for long.