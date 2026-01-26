Seth Rollins Recalls Breaking John Cena’s Nose During WWE RAW Match

Top WWE star Seth Rollins discussed various topics with GQ, including the incident where he broke 17-time World Champion John Cena’s nose during a match on RAW years ago.

Rollins said, “That’s me, I did that. I broke his nose and I felt horrible about it. I love John. Pretty early on in a match on Monday Night Raw many, many, many years ago. Caught him with a knee square in the nose, felt it crunch. I felt it crunch right in there, and then it was a lot of blood. Then he came raging out of the corner like a crazy person and beat the bejesus out of me, unfortunately. I lost a lot to John to be fair. No, he did not give up. I actually think I might’ve given up that night. But strategic. It was a strategic tap out. You know, we had bigger things to move on to. I wasn’t too — this couldn’t be my last night, you know?

On Cena and his retirement tour:

“So John knows the best people. Got his nose fixed. Looks great. Yeah. I was happy he got to do his retirement tour his way.”

