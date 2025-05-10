Seth Rollins Reveals Dusty Rhodes Gave Him His WWE Ring Name

WWE star Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently appeared on the Chicago Bears podcast to discuss various topics, including the origin of his ring name.

Rollins said, “I had a little bit of say. My name, Seth Rollins, was given to me, bestowed upon me. I made a list. I made like two lists, first names and last names, when I first got hired by WWE, right? They want to own your brand. They want to be partners in owning your brand. So, look, when I was on the independents wrestling before WWE, I was Tyler Black. I decided that all by myself. When I got to WWE, they wanted to own me. Like I said, I own the brand, so I made two lists.”

On who gave him his WWE ring name:

“The late, great American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, was the one who gave me my name. ‘Seth Rollins, baby.’ He had a list. If you don’t know Dusty, he had a lisp. He’s a southern boy with a lisp. ‘I see it on the marquee now. I see it. It’s Seth Rollins, baby. Main event of WrestleMania. I love it. I love it, baby.’”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)