Seth Rollins Talks About His Initial Reaction To Getting Injured On WWE RAW

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including his initial reaction after suffering an injury in his title match against “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal on RAW and how he was panicking because he thought he will miss WrestleMania 40.

Rollins said, “I didn’t think it was a torn ACL at the moment [in the match], but you never know.” “I do have experience with knee injuries, but I kept telling all the doctors, ‘I’m not a doctor, I’m not a doctor,’ but I think it’s this. Fortunately, it was exactly what I thought it was, which was a partially torn MCL and meniscus injury. I think the meniscus injury that showed up on the MRI was an old one, just a lot of wear and tear because I’ve had trouble with my left knee for many years, but never got it scanned. I was panicking, to be honest.”

“I was panicking because I’ve been done this road before where I had to miss WrestleMania due to an injury, I almost missed WrestleMania due to an injury, and I didn’t want to let people down. I’ve been carrying this title, calling myself the workhorse for a long time. I wanted this title to be there and being able to defend it on the biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)