Several Mainstream Media Outlets Cover The Passing Of Bray Wyatt

CNN covered Bray Wyatt’s death on their newscasts today.

Several other major news organizations have covered the story, including The BBC, The Associated Press, ABC News, E! Online, ESPN, The Los Angeles Times, Variety, and USA Today, to name a few.

As you might expect, Wyatt’s death has shocked the wrestling world, as many people in the industry knew and worked with him. It is expected that a tribute to Wyatt will be shown tonight on SmackDown, and that at least some plans for the show have been scrapped.

As PWMania.com previously reported, all net proceeds from Wyatt’s merchandise will be donated to his family.

Wyatt leaves behind his fiance JoJo Offerman and 4 children.

WWE’s official statement on the merchandise reads, “In the wake of Bray Wyatt’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and his children.”