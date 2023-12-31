Several Names Announced For GCW Aftermath’s Do Or Die Rumble Match

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced several names joining their Do Or Die Rumble Match as part of the company’s Aftermath event taking place tonight, December 31, from the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.
It was announced that Jordan Oliver, “Broski” Jimmy Lloyd, Joshua Bishop, Griffin McCoy, Joey Janela, Tony Deppen, Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini, 1 Called Manders, Hunter Drake, Brayden Toon and Shane Mercer
are the talents joining the match.
