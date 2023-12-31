Several Names Announced For GCW Aftermath’s Do Or Die Rumble Match

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced several names joining their Do Or Die Rumble Match as part of the company’s Aftermath event taking place tonight, December 31, from the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

It was announced that Jordan Oliver, “Broski” Jimmy Lloyd, Joshua Bishop, Griffin McCoy, Joey Janela, Tony Deppen, Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini, 1 Called Manders, Hunter Drake, Brayden Toon and Shane Mercer

are the talents joining the match.

*New Years Eve Update* Just Signed for Do or Die Rumble: JORDAN

BROSKI

BISHOP

GRIFFIN Plus:

Nick Gage vs Jun Kasai

Blake Christian vs NGI Winner

Risa Sera vs Charli Evans

Do or Die Rumble

+more Tix:https://t.co/qMNY69RVFJ Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Sun 12/31 – 8PM

The Showboat pic.twitter.com/GFADhcF9xN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 27, 2023

*New Years Eve Update* Just Signed for Do or Die Rumble: JOEY

DEPPEN

KU

GARRINI Plus:

Nick Gage v Jun Kasai

Blake v NGI Winner

Risa v Charli

Lio v Cole

ViF v Wasted Youth

Do or Die Rumble

+more Tix:https://t.co/qMNY69RVFJ Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Sun 12/31 – 8PM

The Showboat pic.twitter.com/bfLM7oaEyx — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 28, 2023