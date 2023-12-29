Several New Matches Made Official For AEW Worlds End PPV

All Elite Wrestling recently announced several new matches for their 2023 Worlds End PPV Event set to take place tomorrow, December 30 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

It was announced that Keith Lee will take on Swerve Strickland in a singles match after nearly a year of their highly-physical and heated rivalry that began when Strickland viscously attacked Lee when he stomped him on top of cinder blocks. The match was made after Strickland called out Lee after he came up short in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic Gold League tournament on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode.

It was also announced that “The Redeemer” Miro will face Andrade El Idolo in a one-on-one match. Miro cut a promo on Dynamite this past Wednesday night saying that El Idolo partnering up with his wife, CJ Perry, was a huge mistake.

The finals of the AEW Continental Classic tournament will also take place on tomorrow’s PPV, where we will see Jon Moxley, who won the Gold League side of things, battle Eddie Kingston, who won the Blue League side of things.

“The Icon” Sting will also team up with Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and “The Ocho” Chris Jericho to face Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and AEW World Tag Team Champions “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill in 8-Man Tag Team action and there will be a 20-Man Battle Royal on the pre-show, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNT Championship.