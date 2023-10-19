Several Top Stars Expected To Miss WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, a few well-known names will not be competing.

In contrast to previous years, WWE will hold a house show from Rochester, NY on the same night as Crown Jewel.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez are the only matches confirmed thus far for the show, while Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio for the United States Title and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight are looking likely for the show based off angles on television.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair are all advertised for the house show, indicating that they will not be present at Crown Jewel.

GUNTHER will defend his title against Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, while SKY will defend her title against Charlotte Flair. The show additionally advertises Lynch vs. Tifanny Stratton.

It’s important to remember that cards are always subject to change, but these stars are not currently scheduled for Crown Jewel.