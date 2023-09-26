Several WWE & AEW Stars React To Jade Cargill Signing With WWE

“That B*tch” has arrived.

As noted, WWE announced on Tuesday that they have officially signed former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

Shortly after the news went public, several wrestling personalities surfaced on social media to share their thoughts.

Check out reaction posts on Twitter (X) below from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Grayson Waller, Ricky Starks and Cathy Kelley.

A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/hBTXhPLkI7 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2023