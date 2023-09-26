Several WWE & AEW Stars React To Jade Cargill Signing With WWE

By
Matt Boone
-

“That B*tch” has arrived.

As noted, WWE announced on Tuesday that they have officially signed former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

Shortly after the news went public, several wrestling personalities surfaced on social media to share their thoughts.

Check out reaction posts on Twitter (X) below from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Grayson Waller, Ricky Starks and Cathy Kelley.

