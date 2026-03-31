Several WWE Staff Members Promoted In Latest Backstage Shake-Up

Several WWE backstage personnel recently announced their new roles on LinkedIn.

WWE Creative Director Thomas Schiller provided details about his new position, stating, “I’m excited to share that I’m starting my next chapter at WWE/TKO. In this role, I’ll be diving deeper into the creative side of our broadcasts by elevating and producing graphics across all programming, shaping the look and feel of talent entrances, and bringing forward ideas that make our shows even more innovative, dynamic, and immersive. I’m incredibly grateful to the friends, collaborators, and colleagues who’ve supported, challenged, and inspired me along the way. The last chapter shaped me in ways I’ll always value. Looking forward to what we build next.”

Meanwhile, Talent Relations Manager Aggie Dent has been promoted to Senior Manager of Talent Relations. She expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve recently been promoted to Senior Manager of Talent Relations at WWE. Loving the hustle of this job. On to the next adventure…!”

Kasey Kralik, who previously worked as an Executive Assistant, will step into Dent’s former position as the new Talent Relations Manager. She shared her excitement as well, saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Talent Relations Manager at WWE! Looking forward to working with such an awesome team! Thanks to everyone who has supported me. 🙂”