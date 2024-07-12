Several WWE Stars React To John Cena Retiring In 2025

After learning that John Cena will be retiring from in-ring action in 2025, US Magazine spoke with a number of WWE stars.

These are their reactions:

Bianca Belair: “The biggest gem he ever gave me was after SummerSlam [in 2021] when I lost in 26 seconds. I had just main evented WrestleMania. I won a title. I was on a huge roll, had all this momentum, and then lost in 26 seconds. I was so defeated. He pulled me aside and really spoke life into me. He told me about the ins and outs of the business and how to go from the bottom to the top.”

Liv Morgan: “He’s been constant, undeniable, always there. You can always rely on John Cena being there. He’s had an amazing, unparalleled career. I think he deserves to live the rest of his life exactly how he wants. He’s given so much and we’ll really miss him.”

Baron Corbin: “We live 10 minutes from each other. I work out at his gym. I would see him on a weekly basis before he was doing all the Hollywood stuff. When I would get frustrated, he became a mentor, in a sense. He would say, ‘Let’s go to dinner. Let’s each steak and burnt Brussels sprouts, have some wine and we’ll talk through this and figure it out.”

Bayley: “He wants to give back in a way that not everybody does. He has such unique information that he can share. It brings us back to why we got into it. Having him around to have conversations has been really great.”