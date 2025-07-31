Severe Weather Temporarily Halts WWE SummerSlam Set Construction At MetLife

With just two days remaining until the two-night SummerSlam extravaganza, WWE’s production team has hit an unexpected hurdle. Severe weather conditions in the New York and New Jersey area have temporarily halted construction on the massive stage being built inside MetLife Stadium.

According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the area has been impacted by heavy storms, travel delays, and flood warnings. At approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, all construction personnel working on the WWE SummerSlam setup were pulled off the field and placed under a shelter-in-place order as a safety measure.

Despite the pause in production, WWE sources have reassured fans that there are “no concerns” about completing the set on time for the historic weekend. “We’re confident everything will be ready by Saturday night,” a source close to the situation reportedly said.

Photos taken before the delay showed that a multi-tiered entrance stage and major components of the set were already well underway prior to the weather disruption.

This year’s SummerSlam, set for August 2nd and 3rd, marks the first time the event will span two nights, a format previously reserved for WrestleMania. The card is stacked with high-profile bouts, including:

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

A blockbuster tag team match featuring Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

With WWE pulling out all the stops to make this SummerSlam one of the biggest spectacles in company history, fans can expect a stunning setup, weather permitting.

Stay with PWMania.com for continued updates on SummerSlam weekend, including live coverage, match results, backstage news, and more.