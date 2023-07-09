Sgt. Slaughter Addresses Lacey Evans “Selling Sex” On WWE Television

Sgt. Slaughter’s daughter previously criticized WWE star Lacey Evans for her new drill instructor ring attire.

Sgt. Slaughter addressed the issue during an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge podcast.

He said, “I kinda just dropped it. I didn’t watch it [Smackdown] any further. My daughter kinda got a little upset that now she’s coming out with the campaign cover [hat] on and she’s got a big cobra on the front of it, and she’s got her outfit on and showing a lot of cleavage.

To me, that’s selling sex. That’s not selling that you’re a tough S.O.B. from the Marine Corps. She should have a t-shirt on and have the combat boots on and have those fatigues on. If you wanna emulate Sgt. Slaughter and you’re from the Marine Corps and you’re a drill instructor, act like one. Be one.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: