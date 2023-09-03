Shark Boy Announced For IMPACT 1000

You can officially pencil in another return for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling milestone event.

On Saturday night, the promotion announced that Shark Boy will be returning to the promotion for their IMPACT 1000 show later this month.

IMPACT 1000 is scheduled to be taped on September 9 and will air as part of the September 14 episode of IMPACT On AXS TV from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Check out the announcement regarding Shark Boy’s IMPACT 1000 return below.