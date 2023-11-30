Shawn Michaels Addresses CM Punk’s WWE Return

Shawn Michaels has joined the wrestling world in reacting to CM Punk’s big return to WWE at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series following the Men’s WarGames Match.

Following that event, Punk cut his first promo back on Monday night’s RAW, though it had to be cut in length due to the show running long. He is listed as a free agent internally, which means he can appear on either RAW or SmackDown.

Michaels discussed his thoughts on the return with Peter Rosenberg for the Cheap Heat Podcast. He stated that he, like everyone else, is overjoyed. He can relate to Punk because, while he wasn’t always the most popular guy in the locker room, he was extremely talented at his job. He expressed his gratitude to the company.

“Because in this line of work, what makes it so fantastic? You’re never 100% sure, even if you think you are. You’re just not being honest,” Michaels stated. “Of course, you’re just saying, ‘I know this is going to happen,’ but there’s always a little piece, and you’re going like, ‘I don’t know, you know,’ and again, to your point, I just felt I think everybody thought this was a bridge too far.”

Bridge too far Michaels shifted gears to the widespread belief that Punk’s return to WWE would never occur.

You can check out the interview below: