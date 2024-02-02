Shawn Michaels Addresses William Regal’s Future With The WWE NXT Brand

William Regal appeared on WWE television for the first time since returning to the company in a non-wrestling role on the January 23rd, 2024 episode of NXT. During a media call to promote the 2024 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE, Shawn Michaels stated the following about Regal.

“He came down here recently to endorse our new GM Ava. She’s already wielding pretty good power and doing a good job. As he mentioned to Ava, his phone is always open, he is there for her counsel in any way he can help.

Here at NXT, when you have a staple and a foundational person like William Regal, you have to have more than just one shot with him here and there. I think everybody was extremely excited about his brief cameo on NXT television. I have no doubt we will have some other cameos by William Regal in the future as well.”

You can check out the complete call below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)