Shawn Michaels Calls Dominik Mysterio The 2023 MVP Of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Michaels shared his thoughts on Ilja Dragunov:

“I was so fortunate to get to see him from the beginning, over in the UK. You can see then that he was unique and different and special. He’s another one that I think what he’s doing now is unbelievably impressive. I think when he has an opportunity to do that globally, once again, we’re going to see something special. Ilja is not the biggest person, but he’s got such a great look and an intensity. You can feel his passion. He can come out in a rehearsal and have that kind of passion and intensity. So that’s the thing that’s so fantastic about that is what you see from Ilja is who he is and what you get. People see that. They connect with it right away because they know authenticity when they see it, and that’s what Ilja has and we’re thrilled to have him here. It would not surprise me if one day he gets snatched up.”

CM Punk returning to WWE:

“I get like everybody else. I get happy, thrilled, like, holy cow. I got asked a couple months ago, ‘If you had the chance to use him, would you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, who wouldn’t? ‘ I understand business. I wasn’t always the most popular guy to people, but I was really good at my job and I feel like that’s one of the reasons I’ve had one here in the WWE for almost forty years because again, I’m dependable and I’m good at my job. I think if you are that, there’s always an opportunity here, especially if you want one. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the company. I’m happy for the WWE fan base, you know, the WWE Universe. Stories like this are always fantastic even if they’re controversial. That’s part of what makes them fantastic.”

On Dominik Mysterio:

“To me, Dominik Mysterio is MVP of the WWE this year. Every time he comes here, I look at him and it’s, hardest working man in show business. He has just been an iron man for us. I can’t speak to what he does on the main roster, but he has just done everything we have asked of him. He’s done it professionally. He’s done it admirably. He’s done it to the best of his ability. Yes, do I think it’s been to his advantage because a lot was put on him early and he, you know, he probably didn’t get the opportunity to develop, you know, behind the scenes as much as other people had and he had to do it out there in front of the world and probably get judged harshly for it? But I’m telling you, I have nothing but admiration for that young man. He has been a stud for us. I think from a company standpoint, everybody would agree with me.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)