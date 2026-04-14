Shawn Michaels Credits Randy Orton For Unique Selling Of Sweet Chin Music

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Executive President Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for his show, “Unlikely.”

During the interview, Michaels discussed various topics, including how he credits Randy Orton for giving his Sweet Chin Music finisher a unique look. He emphasized that Orton’s consistent selling of the move made a significant difference every single time it was executed.

Michaels said, “He (Shelton Benjamin) took it like a champ. But I will say, one of the people that I always thought sold it in a unique way was Randy. Honestly, Randy would take it differently every time. So many people would take a snapback and Randy could almost crumble down in a very unique way. I have to give Randy a lot of credit for bringing a whole different look to sell the Sweet Chin Music on a number of occasions.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)