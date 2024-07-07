Shawn Michaels Discusses WWE NXT Possibly Going On The Road

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently took part in a pre-WWE NXT Heatwave media call, where he talked about a number of topics including NXT possibly going on the road.

According to Michaels, he does not feel like it is realistic for the NXT brand to go out on the road every week for television and was not sure if that will be the case for when the show premieres on The CW.

Michaels also talked about “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and said he loves the attitude of Evans and Evans is living his best life in NXT. Micheals also said Evans does not have the immediate desire to go to the main roster. Michaels then discusses Evans’ future and said he has to remind The Young OG and others that there is a lot more to learn, even at the ages of 23 or 24 years old.

The WWE Hall of Famer then talked about Lola Vice and said he sees Vice as someone who could be a main roster star and that means a lot more than just getting there, however they want to prepare all talents to be people who can draw crowds and earn money when they’re called-up.

