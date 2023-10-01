Shawn Michaels Pleased With Saturday’s WWE NXT No Mercy PLE

WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT executive Shawn Michaels was pleased with Saturday night’s WWE NXT premium live event.

“The Heartbreak Kid” took to Twitter (X) after the NXT No Mercy PLE on Saturday night in Bakersfield, CA. to share his thoughts on the event.

“What an incredible night,” he wrote. “Full of surprises and jaw-dropping moments, I couldn’t be prouder of our talent at NXT!”

Michaels continued, “They aren’t just the future, they are the now! See you all Tuesday on USA!”

