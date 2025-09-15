Shawn Michaels Reveals Upcoming Knee Replacements

At 60 years old, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels continues to deal with the long-term physical effects of his legendary in-ring career. During a recent appearance on the Nightcap show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Michaels spoke candidly about his many surgeries, his upcoming procedures, and why he has no regrets about the path he chose.

When asked if he would do it all again knowing the toll wrestling has taken on his body, Michaels didn’t hesitate. “Hell yes,” he responded.

Michaels then listed the major surgeries he’s undergone. “I have had my back fused. I’ve had my shoulder replaced. I got two knees that I’m getting replaced in probably a month,” he revealed. “And I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he accepted those risks from the very start of his career. “I knew that going in, as you guys did. I knew the price that was going to come along with it.” He also recalled the demanding travel schedule of his prime years: “When I worked on the road, we did 286 days. When I got a part-time schedule, it was 150 days. And I enjoyed every minute.”

Michaels credited his family for their continued support, particularly during his later years in the business. “I’m fortunate again, especially later in my career, to have a wife and children that understood that. They still support me now. That’s so important to have… It’s a part of who I am and who I’ve always been, and they recognize that.”

Looking back, Michaels even admitted he would have started earlier if given the chance. “If they had given me a chance to start earlier, I would have. But you had to wait till you were 19 to get a license in Texas to be a wrestler. So I waited till I was 19.”

Michaels, now serving as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and the driving force behind NXT, remains one of the most respected figures in wrestling history, both for his in-ring legacy and his continued contributions to the next generation of stars.