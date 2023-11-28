Shawn Spears On CM Punk Helping Him Get Re-Signed By WWE In 2013

AEW star Shawn Spears recently spoke with Cody Deaner on his “Wrestling is Life is Wrestling” podcast on a number of topics including how CM Punk helped him get re-signed by the WWE back in 2013.

Spears said, “So, I made good friends with Cody [Rhodes] who’s one of my closest friends to this day… I met guys like [CM] Punk there … [and] Joey Mercury. And, the reason why I bring those guys up is because in my quest to get back [to the WWE] in those 4 and a half years [after I was released the first time] I still kept in contact with the Codys and the Punks and the Mercurys… just checking in. An opportunity came up to for another tryout and the only reason I got that was because CM Punk, who was the world champion at the time, put my name [on a list]. He was asked for 10 guys on the indies who he thought should be signed and he put my name on that list. I didn’t get back into that tryout because I’d been killing it on the indies. I was just pretty much primarily working in Canada. I wasn’t making waves anywhere else. I didn’t work for any other companies. I got back there because the connections and context I had made my first time around [with guys like CM Punk].”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.