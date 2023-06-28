Shawn Spears Wants Everyone In AEW To Work As Hard As MJF

MJF is the pinnacle of the pro wrestling profession.

“The Perfect 10” thinks so.

Shawn Spears recently appeared as a guest on VIBE Talks for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Chairman of AEW” spoke about MJF being the best performer in the business, and noted he wishes everyone else worked as hard as the AEW World Champion does.

“He’s exactly that, he’s a performer,” Spears said. “He understands this industry, grasps onto things a lot faster than most, and he has been in the ring or under the wing of a lot of our industry’s top talent. I believe it was Cody who brought him in, Cody Rhodes brought him to AEW way back when, so you’re under the wing of arguably the biggest star on the planet today,” said Spears of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. “You go from there to Chris Jericho.”

Spears continued, “Then blood feuds with guys like CM Punk and going an hour with Bryan Danielson, you’re getting a top-notch, first-class, crash course in how to be a megastar. He has received it well, he’s understood it well, he continues to try to improve week to week. I know Max very well, both in front of the scenes and behind the scenes. I’m pretty confident in saying that, even though he’s the World Champion, it’s not enough. He won’t rely on just being the World Champion. He’s going to aim high and go bigger. That’s just how he’s molded and operates. I dare say, I wish a lot of people across the board, talent-wise, would work that hard.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.