Shelton Benjamin On Working In Japan Again: “I Would Definitely Want To Go Back”

As a free agent, former WWE star Shelton Benjamin is now accepting bookings. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was interviewed on The Black Rasslin’ podcast and asked about Japan and the possibility of returning there.

Benjamin stated that when he previously wrestled in Japan, he discovered his love for wrestling again.

“I can definitely say I found my love for wrestling again, for the wrestling business, for the locker room — Japan, I fell in love with the country. I worked with them for 4 years. I pretty much spent half the year in Japan for 4 years. I fell in love with everything about the country and I fell in love with New Japan Wrestling and Noah. Again, I had no designs of ever working there but once I got there, I fell in love with the place. Japan is definitely somewhere before I hang it up, I would definitely want to go back [and] spend a little time there and just enjoy myself.”

Benjamin wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling from 2012 to 2015, then for Noah for a year starting in 2015 before returning to WWE on the July 26, 2016 episode of SmackDown.

