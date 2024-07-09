Shelton Benjamin Reveals That There Were Plans For A Hurt Business Return

The Hurt Business has officially ended, but fans continue to remember it. It consisted of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

It was a beloved faction in WWE that was one of the few highlights during the COVID-19 pandemic era, when Lashley was the WWE Champion and Alexander and Benjamin achieved tag team success. WWE split the Hurt Business in early 2021. They kept Lashley and MVP together with MVP being Lashley’s manager, while Lashley was pushed as a top star.

They had a brief reunion in 2022. Last year, there was talk of the group reuniting before WWE released Benjamin in a wave of cuts in September.

While speaking with Metro, Benjamin reflected on the group, noting that there is still so much more that Hurt Business could provide and that it was a decision they did not make, which they must live with.

Benjamin said, “There was definitely conversation and planning for the Hurt Business to make a return. Then things just changed. They set dates, the dates changed, and things changed. Then suddenly it was like, ‘Nope, we’re just not doing it.”

Benjamin noted that he never received an explanation for the decision.