Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses His WWE Status Amidst Television Absence

Shinsuke Nakamura continues to wrestle at live events, but he has not worked a WWE television match since losing to Sheamus on April 22nd, 2024.

Nakamura attended UFC 303 over the weekend, and while speaking with Aaron Bronsteter for SportsNet, Nakamura mentioned his WWE status.

“I’ve been wrestling for WWE over eight years now. I want to keep wrestling in WWE to give the fans more dream matches. That’s what I want to do; I want to show my passion. I brought the Japanese style to WWE but I still want to keep challenging.”

Nakamura also commented on Tsuruya Rei’s corner for the UFC fight, “I knew his father for a long time. His son got a ticket for the UFC, so his father asks me about being his corner and I said ‘Of course, it’s my honor.’”