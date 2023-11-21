Shinsuke Nakamura Featured In Another Cryptic Video After This Week’s RAW

“The King of Strong Style” is tired of waiting.

For weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has been featured on WWE programming in vignettes talking in Japanese about being ready to take everything from someone, without ever actually mentioning the person by name.

During his match with Chad Gable of Alpha Academy on this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw, the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett speculated on who Nakamura has been referring to in the aforementioned cryptic videos.

After this week’s WWE on USA Network program went off the air, Nakamura recorded another cryptic video addressing the nameless person backstage at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“How long? How long do I need to wait? I’m ready to fight,” Nakamura said. “Where are you? I know where are you.”

Nakamura continued, “You are close. I take all from you. This is my opportunity. I’m waiting.”

Check out the latest video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.