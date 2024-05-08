Singles Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Edmonton, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the company has announced the addition of “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Rocky Romero in singles action.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Adam Copeland (c) vs. Brody King for the TNT Championship, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta, Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron and Chris Jericho & Big Bill will be in action.

Also scheduled for this week’s two-hour AEW on TBS program is Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage going face-to-face ahead of their AEW Championship showdown at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, Serena Deeb will speak, and Kenny Omega will make an “important announcement.”

