Skye Blue Comments On Significance Of Hometown Win At AEW Collision

Skye Blue had a special moment over the weekend.

The women’s wrestling star teamed up with NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and successfully defeated The Outcasts duo of Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm in tag-team action.

In addition to the win being an upset, the moment was a special one for Skye Blue, as it took place in front of her family, who were incorporated into the match, in her hometown.

After the show, the women’s wrestling star took to Instagram to comment on the significance of this.

“If you would have told 17 year old trainee Skye that at the age of 23 she would pin Ruby Soho on the debut of AEW Collision in a SOLD OUT United Center, in my hometown of Chicago, AND my ass (quite literally) broke the internet….. I would have never believed you. I still can’t wrap my head around all the feelings and emotions that went through me from the moments leading up to walking out onto that stage to me just typing this caption. I am so grateful for the opportunity to show the world who Skye Blue really is, and I can’t wait to keep making you all proud. I love pro wrestling so effin much, it’s my life, it’s all I know, and I can’t wait to wrestle til I’m 85 years old still trying to bump and wrestle to put smiles on everyone’s faces. Let’s f*cking go.