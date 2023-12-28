Sonya Deville Successfully Resolves A Gun Charge

Sonya Deville, real name Daraia Bernato, was arrested earlier this year for having a firearm in her vehicle. The arrest occurred in New Jersey, but she did not have a permit for it in the state, despite having one in Florida.

She was charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession – handgun without permit – as a result of the charge. Deville, on the other hand, settled the charge.

According to the Courrier Post, Deville accomplished this by completing a six-month pretrial intervention program in late November. In May, Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. in Mays Landing approved her admission to the program.

Phillip A. Thomas II was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief for breaking into Deville’s home in 2020. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

