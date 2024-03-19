Sopranos Star Set To Be Guest GM At Indy Event, ISPW Debuts On Premier, Mick Foley Footage

ISPW Wrestling issued the following to PWMania.com:

SOPRANOS STAR SET TO BE GUEST ISPW GM THIS FRIDAY NIGHT IN NEW JERSEY; ISPW DEBUTS ON PREMIER, FIGHT FACTORY WRESTLING DEBUTS, TYPHOON, GANGREL, DON FYRE, DOINK THE CLOWN, AND MORE SET FOR APRIL EVENTS

ISPW Presents the 30-Man Golden Ticket Rumble in Totowa, NJ at the Totowa PAL this Friday night, March 22nd. It will be a Royal Rumble style match featuring wrestlers from multiple promotions! Two men will start the match and a new participant will enter every minute. The winner will have the opportunity to challenge for the ISPW Heavyweight Title any time they choose, effective immediately after Rey Calitri cashes his Golden Ticket in. Calitri’s ticket expires on May 6th. The Special Guest General Manager for the evening will be actor Will Janowitz who played “Finn” on the hit HBO Series The Sopranos. Wrestlers in the Rumble include Rick Recon, Joey Ace, TJ Marconi, Dark STG, Sean Carr, Justin Corino, TJ Epixx, Anthony Gangone, Vargas, Kenny Bengal, Evil Kip Stevens, Bulldog Pittman, Eric Corvis, Kerr, Dominick Denaro, Michael Mars, Magic, Colton Charles, Anthony, Joe Clean, El Magnifico, Tony Chini, Steve Off, Alex Reiman, Evil Kip Stevens, Yoscifer El, Mike Law, and three Mystery Spots.

In other action this Friday Night at the Totowa PAL in Totowa, NJ: Crowbar defends the ISPW Heavyweight Title against “The Phoenix” GKM, KC Navarro defends the ISPW Tri-State Title against Rey Calitri, Sent2Slaughter (Danny Maff & Shawn Donavan) challenge The Now for the ISPW Tag Team Titles, and Fight Factory Wrestling debuts with two huge matches featuring AEW Star Lady Frost against Kayla Sparks and Victor Benjamin vs. Chris Steeler. Doors open at 6:30PM and the action starts at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now on ISPWWrestling.com

Results from ISPW on 3/15/24 at Hackettstown High School in Hackettstown, NJ: Hackettstown’s own Tiger Mulligan beat Michael Mars after ISPW General Manager Mick Foley restarted the match after Mars cheated to win, The ISPW Patriot defeated Justin Corino, “Y2Kutie” Ava Everett captured the ISPW Women’s Title beating Vicious Vicki, The Now retained the ISPW Tag Team Titles defeating Amish Country, The Shot Callers made a surprise ISPW debut defeating All Purpose and The Backseat Boyz in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match, KC Navarro retained the ISPW Tri-State Title in a Fatal 5 Way against Joey Ace, Rick Recon, Vinny Pacifico, and LSG, “The Phoenix” GKM beat Shawn Donavan in an amazing Hackettstown Street Fight, and Crowbar retained the ISPW Heavyweight Title defeating Danny Maff in a match that tore the house down.

WATCH MICK FOLEY IN ISPW NOW: Premier Wrestling has officially joined forces with ISPW and you can watch this past Friday Night’s Show featuring Mick Foley for FREE now on: https://youtu.be/HDJ1U8vuHjI?si=12QahahnYY07Ngah

Be sure to come out for our big ISPW Golden Ticket Rumble Press Conference this Wednesday Night (3/20) at Jersey Mike’s in Totowa, NJ featuring ISPW Heavyweight Champion Crowbar, former ISPW Heavyweight Champion Rick Recon, new ISPW Women’s Champion Ava Everett, ISPW Tag Team Champion Hale Collins, Michael Mars, current Golden Ticket Holder Rey Calitri, Vicious Vicki, Rich Reed, Anthony, Alex Reiman, and more to be announced! 20% of all orders will be donated to the Totowa PAL. Eat dinner with ISPW and watch the Press Conference Live! The fun kicks off at 6PM and the Press Conference starts at 7:30PM, which you can watch live on ISPW Wrestling’s Facebook page if you can’t attend live.

ISPW will also be on tour in New Jersey this April including April 12th at Hopatcong High School in Hopatcong, NJ with Special Guest General Manager WWE Legend Typhoon, April 19th at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, NJ with WWE Legend Doink The Clown (Ray Apollo) as Special Guest General Manager, April 20th at Misfit Market at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, NJ featuring UFC Legend Don Fyre, and April 26th at Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ featuring WWE Legends Gangrel against Crowbar. For more info visit ISPWWrestling.com

ISPW’s biggest event of the year Rock N’ Wrestling 3 takes place immediately following 80s Wrestling Con at The Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ. The Powers of Pain (Warlord & Barbarian) will be reuniting and tag teaming against Sent2Slaughter. “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas will also be in action. More matches will be dropping later this week.