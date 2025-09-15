Special Early Start Time For Tonight’s WWE Raw (9/15/2025)

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw airs live from Springfield, MA, with a special earlier start time of 7 p.m. ET on Netflix. This week’s show is the final stop before Saturday’s historic Wrestlepalooza premium live event.

The red brand is set to deliver a stacked lineup, including a major confrontation between the stars of one of Wrestlepalooza’s most anticipated bouts.

For the first time since AJ Lee’s return, she and CM Punk will share the ring opposite World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The two sides collide in a blockbuster mixed tag team match this Saturday, and tonight promises an intense final face-off.

John Cena will appear live in Springfield for his last Raw before he battles Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. Cena’s appearance comes on the heels of Lesnar’s brutal attack on R-Truth during last Friday’s SmackDown.

The following matches are confirmed for tonight’s show:

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Two of WWE’s fastest-rising stars square off in what promises to be a high-level showcase of the women’s division.

Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

Dragon Lee continues to build momentum, but will face a tough challenge in the mysterious Americano.

Tonight’s episode begins at 7 p.m. ET, part of a three-week joint experiment between WWE and Netflix to test Raw’s performance head-to-head with Monday Night Football.