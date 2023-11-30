Speculation On Identities Of The Masked Wrestlers That Have Been Targeting MJF

A group of masked wrestlers representing the “Devil” attempted to attack AEW world champion MJF before being saved by Samoa Joe on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On next week’s show, MJF and Joe will team up to face two of the members.

Fans have speculated on social media about the identities of the masked wrestlers.

People took notice when Jack Perry, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Sammy Guevara all “liked” a post critical of MJF on Twitter/X yesterday.

Wardlow may also be a member of the group, according to speculation. Wardlow had a match following the angle, and his hair was unkempt, as if he had just removed a mask.

Following Dynamite, Baker wrote the following:

“Tonight’s #AEWDynamite:

MJF live promo time: 7 mins

Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins

All of 2023 #AEWDynamite:

Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins”