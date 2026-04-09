Spoiler: AEW New Champions At Collision Taping

AEW taped the April 11, 2026 episode of Collision on Wednesday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and a championship change was among the key developments.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Radio, The Dogs — Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, and Clark Connors — captured the AEW World Trios Championships during the taping. The trio defeated JetSpeed’s Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, who teamed with Mistico, to secure their first title win in AEW.

The championship bout was announced earlier in the week on AEW Dynamite. JetSpeed and Mistico’s reign comes to an end after 27 days.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the results on the post-Dynamite edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Below are the full spoiler results from the taping:

AEW Collision – April 11, 2026 (Taped)

Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

AEW World Trios Championships: The Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay & Clark Connors) defeated Mistico, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight to win the titles

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Myron Reed

Rush defeated Anthony Bowens to earn the #2 entry in the gauntlet match

The Hurt Syndicate won a squash match

Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida won a tag team squash match

The following matches were also taped, but spoiler details have not yet been revealed:

Young Bucks vs. El Clon & Hechicero

Marina Shafir & Thekla vs. Brawling Birds

Hurt Syndicate vs. TBA

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for additional updates as more details from the taping become available.