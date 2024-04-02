Spoiler On Another Special Appearance Planned For WrestleMania 40

Lil Wayne isn’t the only celebrity that will be appearing on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this weekend.

As noted, the hip-hop star made a brief cameo appearance on the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this week in Brooklyn, N.Y., appearing alongside “Main Event” Jey Uso in a backstage segment.

During the segment, it was announced that Lil Wayne will not only be appearing at WrestleMania XL this weekend, but that he will be dropping the world premiere of his new single at the show.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that talk-show host and movie star Drew Barrymore is also scheduled to appear at WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

