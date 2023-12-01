Spoiler On Top WWE Tag-Team Returning At Tonight’s SmackDown

A pair of familiar faces are expected to make their WWE television returns tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, PWInsider.com is reporting that The O.C. duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will be making their return.

The duo has been off of television for the past few months due to Gallows suffering from a knee injury.

