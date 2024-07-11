Spoiler On Who The Mysterious Video Vignettes Are For In AEW

This past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw a mysterious video vignette air, hinting at a new masked wrestler heading to the promotion soon.

According to BodySlam.net, the masked wrestler is former AAA star Aramis, a report later confirmed by Luchablog. BodySlam.net also revealed that the deal was finalized over the past few weeks after Aramis and AAA failed to agree on a new contract. There is no word yet on when he will debut for AEW or if he will use the name Hologram as shown on the vignettes, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

Aramis has not yet had any matches with AEW or ROH, but he did work with MLW in the past.