Spoiler On WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Main Event

Dom-Dom is closing the show on Saturday!

PWInsider.com is reporting that the scheduled Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio match is scheduled to go on last at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

As we noted here earlier today, there is also a report making the rounds that states “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will return to set up a third gimmick match with Cody Rhodes at the pay-per-view on Saturday afternoon.

Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on Saturday at 3/2c for live WWE Money In The Bank 2023 results coverage from the O2 Arena in London, ENG.