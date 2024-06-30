Spoiler Photo: WWE NXT Faction Appears At TNA iMPACT Taping On 6/29

The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers continued yet again on Saturday night.

After Izzi Dame appeared at the June 28 TNA iMPACT taping at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. to answer the TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge issued by Jordynne Grace, more WWE NXT Superstars appeared at the second night of the back-to-back tapings.

During the TNA iMPACT on AXS TV taping in the same venue in the same location on Saturday, June 29, WWE NXT faction the No Quarter Catch Crew appeared.

NQCC members Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey, and Tavion Heights appeared live and came to the ring in their gear dressed to compete.

We will keep you posted with complete TNA iMPACT taping results from Philly later this evening.