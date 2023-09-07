Spoiler: Top Match Revealed For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

On September 20th, AEW will host its third stadium show in company history in the United States, with the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite and Rampage at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The campaign follows on from the epic All In at Wembley Stadium and All Out in Chicago.

AEW’s first stadium show, Dynamite’s Grand Slam special edition, took place in September 2021. In the main event of the 2022 event, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the vacant AEW World Heavyweight Title.

While recording Friday’s Rampage program on Wednesday night, it was confirmed that Sammy Guevara would meet Chris Jericho at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Guevara challenged Jericho, who was on commentary at the time. Jericho recommended that the two wrestle in a bout to work out their differences before competing for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

AEW has previously revealed that MJF will defend his World Heavyweight Title at Grand Slam against the victor of the ongoing World Title Eliminator Tournament. Rampage spoilers can be found by clicking here.